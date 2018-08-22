Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cimarex Energy worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,083,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,300,000 after acquiring an additional 780,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,948,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,217,000 after acquiring an additional 442,696 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $556.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.26 million. equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $104,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $175,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $118.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

