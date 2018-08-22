Cindicator Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, HitBTC, ABCC and Binance. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $27.31 million and approximately $379,286.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00270945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00148505 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.