CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.51.

A number of research firms have commented on CIT. TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CIT Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on CIT Group in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.64 price target on the stock.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,765 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $90,791.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 3,350 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $174,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,191.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

NYSE:CIT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.37. 36,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

