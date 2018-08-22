Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Endava (DAVA)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Endava has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services which involves collaborations with its clients. The firm works with finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

