Citigroup Upgrades Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) to “Buy”

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Investec upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of RBS opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 653.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 538,909 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,229,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after buying an additional 329,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after buying an additional 203,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.