Clarus (CLAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.00

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 7624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Clarus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $325.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.06%. equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Clarus by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clarus by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Clarus by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

