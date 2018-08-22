Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clear Channel Outdoor earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.5635520855418 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

CCO stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.51 million. analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc is an outdoor advertising company, which engages in the provision of advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays, and other out-of-home advertising displays. It operates its business through the Americas and International Outdoor segment.

