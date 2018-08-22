Clearfield (CLFD) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News coverage about Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clearfield earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.1783834794193 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.02. Clearfield has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $15.30.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.96%. analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on Clearfield and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

