CloakCoin Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $203,015.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00027700 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Mercatox and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021107 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00238635 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010900 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,177,475 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, Binance, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

