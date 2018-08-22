CME Group (CME) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.29.

NASDAQ CME opened at $167.36 on Friday. CME Group has a one year low of $124.51 and a one year high of $174.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $42,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,404.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $42,424.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 50,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

