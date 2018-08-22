Coinvest (COIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Coinvest has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $352.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinvest has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Coinvest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Coinvest

Coinvest’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,207,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinvest’s official website is coinve.st. The official message board for Coinvest is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ.

Coinvest Token Trading

Coinvest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinvest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinvest using one of the exchanges listed above.

