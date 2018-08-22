Comerica Bank Has $2.59 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $276,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $290,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $38.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $1,545,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

