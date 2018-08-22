Comerica Bank Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 113.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 28,644 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 33.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.52 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.