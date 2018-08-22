Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,231,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period.

NASDAQ UNFI opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

