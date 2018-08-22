Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (UPRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 148.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 200.0% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $1,314,000.

Shares of UPRO stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

