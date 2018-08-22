Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kohl’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kohl’s by 139.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 21.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 62.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $215,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

