Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kohl’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kohl’s by 139.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 21.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 62.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $215,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply