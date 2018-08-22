Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $1.27 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $300,259.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Argus set a $67.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush set a $62.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.92.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.