Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $484,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $71.00 and set a “$65.34” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

