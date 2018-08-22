Community Health Systems (CYH) Insider Patton Paul Smith Acquires 10,000 Shares

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) insider Patton Paul Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,993.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CYH opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,538 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

