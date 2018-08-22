Comparing Pico (PICO) and Land Securities Group (LSGOF)

Pico (OTCMKTS: LSGOF) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Pico shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Pico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pico and Land Securities Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pico $36.28 million 7.55 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Land Securities Group $863.94 million 9.97 $147.72 million N/A N/A

Land Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pico.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pico and Land Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A Land Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pico and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pico -34.79% -0.78% -0.75% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Land Securities Group beats Pico on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc. engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate. From the world famous Piccadilly Lights to the transformation of Victoria, SW1, we deliver exceptional experiences for the businesses and people that live and work in, and visit, the capital. In Retail, across our 17.6 million sq ft of assets, we create outstanding experiences for customers and guests alike. Combined with the strength and resilience of our portfolio, this means we regularly outperform industry benchmarks for footfall and sales. We offer more than convenience and choice, recognising that memorable destinations are key to attracting the shoppers and retailers of today, and tomorrow. We also aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues ? from diversity and community employment, to carbon and climate resilience. Everything we do is grounded in experience and begins with people. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities. At Landsec, everything is experience. Find out more at landsec.com.

