Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $404,000 Position in Xerium Technologies, Inc. (XRM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xerium Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRM. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xerium Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xerium Technologies by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Xerium Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xerium Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xerium Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 47,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRM stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.22. Xerium Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Xerium Technologies (NYSE:XRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $125.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xerium Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

About Xerium Technologies

Xerium Technologies, Inc provides industrial consumable products and services. It operates through two segments, Machine Clothing and Roll Covers. The Machine Clothing segment provides various types of industrial textiles used on paper-making machines and other industrial applications. It manufactures forming fabrics that are used at the beginning of paper-making machines; press felts for carrying the paper sheet through a series of press rolls that mechanically press water from the sheet under high pressure; and dryer fabrics that transport the paper sheet through the drying section of paper-making machines.

