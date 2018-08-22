Continental (CON) Given a €240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €240.00 ($272.73) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CON. Goldman Sachs Group set a €267.00 ($303.41) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €237.10 ($269.44).

Shares of CON traded down €24.45 ($27.78) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €160.85 ($182.78). 4,156,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a fifty-two week high of €257.40 ($292.50).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

