Contrasting American National BankShares (AMNB) & Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY)

American National BankShares (OTCMKTS: IDCBY) and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American National BankShares and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 1 0 3.00

American National BankShares currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.91%. Given American National BankShares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China.

Risk & Volatility

American National BankShares has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. American National BankShares pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National BankShares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of American National BankShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of American National BankShares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American National BankShares and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 23.11% 10.15% 1.18% Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 28.24% 13.81% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American National BankShares and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China's revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $77.26 million 4.67 $15.24 million $2.07 20.02 Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $150.25 billion 0.42 $42.34 billion N/A N/A

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares.

Summary

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China beats American National BankShares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of February 21, 2018, it operated 26 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Virginia and North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 16,469 domestic institutions and 419 overseas institutions. The company was formerly known as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

