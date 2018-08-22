Contrasting Neuralstem (CUR) & Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

Neuralstem (NASDAQ: PSTI) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neuralstem and Pluristem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neuralstem currently has a consensus price target of $1.91, suggesting a potential upside of 56.56%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.13, suggesting a potential upside of 219.77%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Volatility & Risk

Neuralstem has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neuralstem and Pluristem Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem $260,000.00 71.14 -$15.66 million N/A N/A Pluristem Therapeutics $2.85 million 50.18 -$27.81 million ($0.32) -4.03

Neuralstem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Neuralstem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neuralstem and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem -1,401.80% -75.90% -48.98% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -77.44% -61.88%

Summary

Neuralstem beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The company focuses on cell therapies for the treatment of diseases such as muscle injury, acute radiation syndrome, pulmonary arterial hypertension and others. Its products include PLacental eXpanded, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

