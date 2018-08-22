Contrasting SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) & SWIRE Pac Ltd/S (SWRAY)

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (OTCMKTS: SWRAY) and SWIRE Pac Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and SWIRE Pac Ltd/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $66.61 million 1.02 N/A N/A N/A SWIRE Pac Ltd/S $10.30 billion 1.03 $3.34 billion $0.40 29.28

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S has higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SWIRE Pac Ltd/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and SWIRE Pac Ltd/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S N/A N/A N/A SWIRE Pac Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and SWIRE Pac Ltd/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 0 5 0 3.00 SWIRE Pac Ltd/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.20%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than SWIRE Pac Ltd/S.

Volatility & Risk

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWIRE Pac Ltd/S has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S does not pay a dividend. SWIRE Pac Ltd/S pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S beats SWIRE Pac Ltd/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, other Asian countries, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and three hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 149 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 77 offshore support vessels. Its Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 187 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakeries; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; provides cold storage services; manufactures decorative paints; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited.

