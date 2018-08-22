Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Earns Hold Rating from Longbow Research

Longbow Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, June 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.75 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 13.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $107,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $137,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $160,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $230,000.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

