Cormark Comments on High Liner Foods Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Beacon Securities cut High Liner Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

TSE HLF opened at C$7.25 on Monday. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$15.67.

In related news, Director Robert P. Dexter bought 10,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.59 per share, with a total value of C$105,900.00. Also, Director Schaayk Frank Bernard Har Van bought 4,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$43,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $173,220 over the last 90 days.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.

