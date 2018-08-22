Cornerstone Advisory LLP Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Cornerstone Advisory LLP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 353,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $203.82.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.