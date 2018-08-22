Coty Inc (COTY) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Coty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Coty has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coty to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,626,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,465. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. Coty has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.