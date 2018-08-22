Covia (CVIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Johnson Rice

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

CVIA opened at $12.60 on Monday. Covia has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $508.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth about $167,701,000. Hartland & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth about $54,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth about $39,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth about $34,098,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth about $24,263,000.

Covia Company Profile

