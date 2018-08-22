Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) a CHF 365 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 365 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 309 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 305 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barclays set a CHF 316 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 324.55.
Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at CHF 314.20 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.
