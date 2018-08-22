Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $25.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $360,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $360,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,236 shares of company stock worth $1,877,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.89. 836,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,059. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 3.29.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.19). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.57% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

