CROAT (CROAT) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a market capitalization of $320,073.00 and approximately $2,426.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CROAT has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 48,761,899 coins and its circulating supply is 33,691,702 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

