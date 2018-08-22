Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

News stories about Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8799644754472 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE CRT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

