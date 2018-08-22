Cryptonite (XCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $123.00

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a market cap of $411,308.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.54 or 0.04332085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.98 or 0.08248131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00862098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.01436973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00193539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.02078676 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00288562 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 435,209,495 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info.

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

