Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for approximately 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 101,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the second quarter valued at about $6,578,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 5.0% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,139.18, for a total value of $11,391,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,245.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,201.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $835.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $905.00 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

