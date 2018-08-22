Curis (CRIS) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Press coverage about Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Curis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.7677817608252 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Curis to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 119,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,679. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Curis had a negative net margin of 407.29% and a negative return on equity of 225.77%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

