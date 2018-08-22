CVR Refining (CVRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,067,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 749,049 shares.The stock last traded at $20.40 and had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVRR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Refining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CVR Refining in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVR Refining from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.49.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. CVR Refining had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CVR Refining’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CVR Refining LP will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio is 440.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVRR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Refining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Refining during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CVR Refining by 225.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 1,230,845 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVR Refining by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CVR Refining by 23.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Refining Company Profile (NYSE:CVRR)

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

