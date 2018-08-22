CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7,100.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

