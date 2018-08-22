CyberFM (CYFM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57,449.00

CyberFM (CURRENCY:CYFM) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, CyberFM has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. CyberFM has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $57,449.00 worth of CyberFM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberFM token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00261225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00147879 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000217 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00032403 BTC.

CyberFM Profile

CyberFM’s total supply is 102,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberFM is cyber-fm.com. The Reddit community for CyberFM is /r/cyberfm. CyberFM’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberFM

CyberFM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Token Store and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberFM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberFM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberFM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

