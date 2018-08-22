Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 584,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,113.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 324,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 123,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

