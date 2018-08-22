DAO.Casino Market Cap Hits $2.87 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $18,864.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00068523 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00061648 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

