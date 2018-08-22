Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,985 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Signition LP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 6,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 29,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $114.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $242,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 792 shares in the company, valued at $87,959.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $76,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,102.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.