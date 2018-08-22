Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to announce $871.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $853.24 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $937.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $846.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.37. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

