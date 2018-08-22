Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.44.

PLAY opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen M. King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,298,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,672 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 533.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,855,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,436,000 after buying an additional 1,562,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,765,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4,869.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,232,167 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,959,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

