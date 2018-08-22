David J. Meyer Sells 2,956 Shares of Avista Corp (AVA) Stock

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer sold 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $151,613.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,411 shares in the company, valued at $123,660.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AVA opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $319.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 21.2% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 91.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.