David M. Wood Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX) Stock

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) Director David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LLEX traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 872,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,284. Lilis Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Get Lilis Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLEX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilis Energy during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lilis Energy by 799.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lilis Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilis Energy during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lilis Energy by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,840 shares during the period.

LLEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lilis Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.