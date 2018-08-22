Dawson James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX)

Livexlive Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LIVX) – Dawson James cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livexlive Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Dawson James analyst B. Sine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Dawson James also issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIVX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIVX opened at $4.21 on Monday. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.