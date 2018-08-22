Deere & Company (DE) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. OTR Global downgraded Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.42.

DE stock opened at $143.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $114.53 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 629,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

