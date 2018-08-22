Deere & Company (DE) Stake Lifted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 158.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $114.53 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.42.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

